Vote early for McKinley

To the editor: This coming Monday, Sept. 20, early voting starts for our local elections.
While other candidates and their surrogates have been slinging mud at each other like we are accustomed to in federal politics, one candidate stands out above the rest, Kevin McKinley. He has a mind for common sense solutions to local problems, is a hard-working local business owner and employer, and cares deeply about our Fairbanks-area community. He knows how to balance a budget and work for the people. A vote for Kevin McKinley is a vote for Fairbanks.
Please join me in casting your ballot early for Kevin McKinley at Shopper’s Forum Mall this Monday, the 20th, or on Election Day, Tuesday, Oct. 5.