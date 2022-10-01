 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote Brandy Harty for school board

To the editor: Please join me in voting Brandy Harty for school board on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She is the experienced, insightful and passionate board member we need.

I first got to know Brandy last summer when she offered to help me (a stranger to her!) with Excel sheets late into the night. I saw firsthand how organized she is and that she gets the job done.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.