To the editor: Please join me in voting Brandy Harty for school board on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She is the experienced, insightful and passionate board member we need.
I first got to know Brandy last summer when she offered to help me (a stranger to her!) with Excel sheets late into the night. I saw firsthand how organized she is and that she gets the job done.
Since then I’ve learned so much more about Brandy: she has a Master’s degree in Special Education, is dual certified in elementary and special education, and she has taught at our local elementary, middle, and high schools. Brandy understands our school district and knows firsthand how we can better support students, educators and support staff.
But one story of Brandy really stands out to me: As a special educator Brandy worked tirelessly to have her students placed in the regular classroom instead of partitioned off in a separate room away from their peers. Brandy didn’t give up when faced with challenges, but embraced them as opportunities to adapt our classrooms to best serve all students’ needs. And at the end of the day all of her students ended up in the classroom. This creativity and determination is what we need on the school board.
We face challenges ahead: hiring a new superintendent in a competitive market, stabilizing our budget as federal relief funds run out, and securing fair contracts with our educators and support staff. Brandy will face these challenges with the same creativity, determination, and get-it-done spirit she’s always shown.
Thanks for spreading the word: Vote Brandy Harty for school board on Tuesday.
Savannah Fletcher, in my personal capacity.