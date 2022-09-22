Vote Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Rogowski for school board

To the editor: Our school board recently voted to recognize International Day of the Girl Child to “promote the importance of a quality education and encourage students to fully embrace opportunities granted them through a free, public education.” This sounds well and good, but instead we were treated to a discourse on the United Nations’ agenda, “a population control, one world government organization” with “forced sterilization policies.” None of this was actually in the resolution but was seen by a board member as an opportunity to speak on what must be a favorite conspiracy theory.
This reminded me of a meeting when another board member took valuable board time to read out loud hand-picked content from a school library book the member found objectionable, or enjoyable, I’m not sure which, for our listening pleasure. A less educational and enjoyable experience than myself and fellow listeners expected but clearly a well thought-out ploy to play to an anti-LGBTQ, book-banning audience.
If, like me, you are so tired of fighting problems that aren’t problems and would like the majority on our school board work on solving real problems instead, we need to elect common sense, informed, educated candidates who will work on our district’s real issues. Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Rogowsky are those candidates.
I’ve worked with them over the past year as we’ve followed the board and I know they’re dedicated candidates that truly care about free appropriate public education. They know our priorities, including contracts showing respect for our educators, a search for an informed, educated leader with superintendent credentials, and real work on the real issues that impact our students, such as funding for neighborhood schools, appropriate class sizes, and enough educators in our buildings to offer our students the education they deserve.
Please join me in electing Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Rodgowsky to our school board so we can all work on putting our energy where it belongs, not into railing against the United Nations and finding books to ban, but into making sure this stays the wonderful district our students and our educators deserve.