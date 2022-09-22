 Skip to main content
Vote Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky for school board

To the editor: Our school board recently voted to recognize International Day of the Girl Child to “promote the importance of a quality education and encourage students to fully embrace opportunities granted them through a free, public education.” This sounds well and good, but instead we were treated to a discourse on the United Nations’ agenda, “a population control, one world government organization” with “forced sterilization policies.” None of this was actually in the resolution but was seen by a board member as an opportunity to speak on what must be a favorite conspiracy theory.

This reminded me of a meeting when another board member took valuable board time to read out loud hand-picked content from a school library book the member found objectionable, or enjoyable, I’m not sure which, for our listening pleasure. A less educational and enjoyable experience than myself and fellow listeners expected but clearly a well thought-out ploy to play to an anti-LGBTQ, book-banning audience.

