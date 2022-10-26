Vote accordingly

 Skip to main content
To the editor: Fairbanks is facing a shortfall of millions of dollars and the closure of two schools. Here in Anchorage, we face a $68 million shortfall and the closure of six schools.

This is not an accident. The flat-funding of schools since the Parnell administration has forced our school board to reallocate small reserve accounts to make ad hoc fixes for each current year. This year those chickens have come home to roost.

