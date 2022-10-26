To the editor: Fairbanks is facing a shortfall of millions of dollars and the closure of two schools. Here in Anchorage, we face a $68 million shortfall and the closure of six schools.
This is not an accident. The flat-funding of schools since the Parnell administration has forced our school board to reallocate small reserve accounts to make ad hoc fixes for each current year. This year those chickens have come home to roost.
Alaska is a Red State. Republicans like to boast about their control of Alaska. Go the the party’s web page. Proudly displayed are the faces of their political machine, from the Senate through the governor on down.
Republicans can’t have it both ways. They can’t brag about their stranglehold on Alaska and then try to dodge their responsibility for the budgetary and fiscal mess we find ourselves in.
Last session, Republicans killed an increase in the base student allocation to make up the shortfall sniffing about not wanting to “reward” poor school performance. Meanwhile, those same Republicans eagerly passed a billion dollars in oil industry subsidies which have failed to “fill the pipe” as promised years ago. I think you get the picture.
Listen carefully to the Republicans on the campaign trail. What do they talk about? The Big Lie, Joe Biden and conspiracy theories.
Democratic candidates, on the other hand, are talking about real issues that affect us, like school closings and fiscal stability.
I think it’s fair to say that, when it comes to fiscal matters, Republicans have been problem makers while Democrats have been problem-solvers, or have tried to be.
Alaskans need to figure out which kind of representation they want running Alaska and vote accordingly.