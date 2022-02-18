Violating the contract between Covid and community

To the editor: I am a student living on-campus at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. I willingly took two Covid jabs, but if I hadn’t I would have been evicted. I wear a mask several hours a day on campus, but if I don’t I will be trespassed from all university properties and potentially expelled from my degree program.
Through daily emails, campus posters and campus police, we the students have been informed that these policies are part of a social contract students have with the university. The university promises to keep us students healthy so long as we follow their leadership in the fight against the pandemic. The university has not upheld their end of the contract even though students continue to sacrifice for the fight against Covid.
A social contract must be self-consistent, rational and beneficial, even to those who lack agency. The university fails on all counts. The university told students to not wear N-95 masks. The university closed the gym in the middle of winter. The first semester of lockdown, the university refused to refund all students’ meal plans and instead forced even those with full kitchens on campus to purchase precooked, overpriced, unhealthy food. The sum of the actions of the university’s policies have not provided a net benefit to the health of students. The lack of self-consistency and reason is obvious. Common senses reveals that to protect and improve the health our community, we must not prevent ourselves from taking care of our own health.
In this next stage of fighting the pandemic, we must assess our failures and improve our response. The resurgence of in-person campus activity this semester has revealed an opportunity for improvement not obvious from behind the cameras of zoom meetings: the campus obesity crisis. If university policymakers want to assert the legitimacy of their administration, they must lead by personal example. Prove your commitment to public health by taking care of your own.
We will get through this if we come together by staying apart.