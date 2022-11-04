 Skip to main content
Veto Matherly, elect Kawasaki

To the editor: I was diagnosed with my first mental health illness in 2016. By 2017, I stopped working because my mental health issues caused more problems for employers than it helped them. Instead I focused on therapies, school and volunteering. My goal was to heal my brain enough to go back to work and to start in a new field.

In 2019, then-Mayor Jim Matherly co-sponsored Ordinance 6093. This ordinance would have protected Fairbanks employees and residents from discrimination against race, color, age, religion, sex, familial status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, or national origin. Three days after it passed, Matherly vetoed Ordinance 6093 despite overwhelming community and business support.

