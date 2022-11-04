Veto Matherly, elect Kawasaki

To the editor: I was diagnosed with my first mental health illness in 2016. By 2017, I stopped working because my mental health issues caused more problems for employers than it helped them. Instead I focused on therapies, school and volunteering. My goal was to heal my brain enough to go back to work and to start in a new field.
In 2019, then-Mayor Jim Matherly co-sponsored Ordinance 6093. This ordinance would have protected Fairbanks employees and residents from discrimination against race, color, age, religion, sex, familial status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, or national origin. Three days after it passed, Matherly vetoed Ordinance 6093 despite overwhelming community and business support.
In 2020, I was recruited to work for an establishment within city limits and was told repeatedly that my mental health issues were understood and not a concern. The following year, I was diagnosed with a disability and told my employers, who once again assured me they understood. In 2021 I was fired and my termination letter listed symptoms of my disability as a reason.
Following my termination, I did what Matherly and many others who opposed 6093 suggested: I contacted the federal agency that handles discrimination within the workplace. Despite checking in daily and calling many times, I wasn’t able to get the legally required appointment within the legally required time limit in order to file a complaint.
Now it’s 2022 and Jim Matherly is running against incumbent Sen. Scott Kawasaki for Senate Seat P.
I’m voting for Sen. Kawasaki. Unlike Matherly, Kawasaki defends how he votes because he listens to his constituents. Unlike Matherly, who hid from constituents after his veto, Kawasaki holds frequent town halls. Unlike Matherly, Kawasaki does not block constituents on his work social media. Unlike Jim Matherly, Senator Scott Kawasaki is a professional who continually does the job we’ve elected him to do.