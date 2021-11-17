Vax requirements for local businesses? Yes, please

To the editor: We must continue to come together as a community and make it to the other side of this pandemic. Fairbanks small business owners have been hit hard trying to deal with the repercussions of Covid-19 spreading in our community.
Fairbanks Distilling Company owner Patrick Levy kept his tasting room closed and went with bottle sales and curbside until May of this year, when he opened the tasting room back up to the fully vaccinated. Melodee Underwood, owner and instructor of Simply Core Fitness, offered Zoom-only classes until this spring when she welcomed the fully vaccinated back to in-person workouts.
Once customers in the community had plenty of opportunity to become fully vaccinated, making their collective steps toward ending this pandemic, these business owners made a tough but safety-first decision to require proof of Covid vaccinations for customers to enjoy sampling spirits and cocktails at Historic Old City Hall, home of Fairbanks Distilling Company, and in-person Simply Core workouts at Artisan’s Courtyard Studios.
If you want to support small businesses that are moving Fairbanks in the right direction, add Fairbanks Distilling Company and Simply Core Fitness along with Lavelle’s Bistro to your list of places to enjoy where the owners, staff and customers are all fully vaccinated and doing their part to move beyond this pandemic together.
Let’s hear about more establishments going in this direction!
