Valerie Therrien puts Fairbanks at risk

To the editor: Fairbanks will be at risk if Valerie Therrien is voted in as city mayor, in my opinion. This is because she was one of the four left-leaning city council members who voted to pass a sweeping, punitive, anti-discrimination ordinance (6093) on Feb. 25, 2019. It was targeted at the people and businesses of Fairbanks.
Fortunately, it was vetoed and stopped a few days later by city Mayor Jim Matherly. The mayor wanted to give the people of Fairbanks a chance to vote on it as a ballot measure.
Ordinance 6093 was unnecessary, intrusive, burdensome and authoritarian. It prohibited discrimination in employment, public accommodation and housing rentals if such discrimination was based on a smorgasbord of categories, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, etc. It would have been a feast for shark-like lawyers.
Local businesses have enough to worry about just staying afloat without worrying about shakedowns from disgruntled employees and predatory, opportunistic lawyers. In my opinion, all anti-discrimination laws directed at the private sector are wrong because they take away the basic human freedom to choose what we want.
If Valerie Therrien becomes mayor, then it would only take three leftwing councilmembers to introduce an anti-discrimination ordinance like 6093, and cause a 3-to-3 tie vote on the six-member council. I have no doubt that Valerie, as mayor, would cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the ordinance. We would then lose some of our “golden heart” freedom that we have had since the founding of Fairbanks in 1903.
The other candidate for city mayor is David Pruhs. He has served for two terms on the city council and would do an excellent job as mayor.