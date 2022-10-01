 Skip to main content
Valerie Therrien puts Fairbanks at risk

To the editor: Fairbanks will be at risk if Valerie Therrien is voted in as city mayor, in my opinion. This is because she was one of the four left-leaning city council members who voted to pass a sweeping, punitive, anti-discrimination ordinance (6093) on Feb. 25, 2019. It was targeted at the people and businesses of Fairbanks.

Fortunately, it was vetoed and stopped a few days later by city Mayor Jim Matherly. The mayor wanted to give the people of Fairbanks a chance to vote on it as a ballot measure.

