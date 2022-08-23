Valerie Therrien for mayor

To the editor: I have known Valerie Therrien for 29 years, and during that time I have learned that she is very dedicated to the community of Fairbanks and the surrounding communities in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
I have seen her work hard to do what is right for everyone’s benefit through her work on the Borough Assembly, the Fairbanks City Council, and volunteering in and fundraising for the ICC Soup Kitchen to feed the hungry. She has always been honest, works hard to find common ground for the overall good for her constituents/community members, and is fair in her decisions. She is aware of the issues and disparities in our community and strives daily to rectify them. She sees the need to make everyone’s lives safer and healthier. She works hard to address issues with maintaining and growing our police and fire departments; equal work and housing opportunities for everyone; for our children to receive a good education; that everyone has healthy food to eat and access to medical attention.