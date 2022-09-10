To the editor: I wanted to take the time to state my support for Valerie Therrien for mayor of Fairbanks.
I first spoke with Valerie in early 2021. I reached out to Valerie after I became concerned over an issue that effected all of us who work and/or live in Fairbanks. Valerie responded and listened to my concerns. We discussed the issue at length. Valerie is the type of leader who listens and really tries to address the concerns of those of us who live and/or work in Fairbanks that may not “know people.”