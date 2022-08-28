Valerie Therrian for Fairbanks mayor

To the editor: I’m writing to express my total support for Valerie Therrian, candidate for city of Fairbanks mayor. I have known Valerie since the pipeline days of the early ‘70s when she set up her law practice here in Fairbanks.
Aside from her law practice, mayoral candidate Therrian has shown her personal civic mindedness by serving on various seats of our local government for many years. She is fair, listens well and knows the right questions to ask to gather information to get to the heart of an issue. She has seen how Fairbanks has changed over time and is very aware of pressing and ongoing community issues. We need someone with her breadth of experience and knowledge of local history to lead Fairbanks in a positive direction that benefits us all.