Valentines, voting and civil rights: What a week

To the editor: This week, as we appreciate our loved ones with valentines, chocolates and flowers, we should pause to honor other important dates as well.

Feb. 12 marked the 114th anniversary of the NAACP, an organization founded to advance the civil rights of African Americans and a longtime champion of the right to vote. Although granted citizenship by the 14th Amendment in 1868 and guaranteed the right to vote by the 15th in 1870, the NAACP through its history has fought for and defended the right for all U.S. citizens to vote, a fight that culminated in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and continues today.

