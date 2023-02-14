Valentines, voting and civil rights: What a week

To the editor: This week, as we appreciate our loved ones with valentines, chocolates and flowers, we should pause to honor other important dates as well.
Feb. 12 marked the 114th anniversary of the NAACP, an organization founded to advance the civil rights of African Americans and a longtime champion of the right to vote. Although granted citizenship by the 14th Amendment in 1868 and guaranteed the right to vote by the 15th in 1870, the NAACP through its history has fought for and defended the right for all U.S. citizens to vote, a fight that culminated in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and continues today.
Feb. 14 is the 103rd anniversary of the League of Women Voters, an organization founded in 1920 in the wake of the 72-year struggle for the passage of the 19th Amendment that established the right to vote for women. Although that right offered by the amendment was codified for all women, regardless of race, it would take until another 45 years for the Voting Rights Act to secure voting rights for all in practice.
Feb. 16 is the day that Alaska designates as Elizabeth Peratrovich Day to honor the Tlingit leader whose work led to the passage of Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, a law recognized as the first anti-discrimination act in the country. Of the several reasons that the act was needed was the fact that despite the offer of the vote to some Alaska Native individuals in SE Alaska who would give up their traditional ways of life and the further extension of the right to vote in 1924 when U.S. citizenship was extended to Native Americans, the Alaska Territorial Legislature had installed a literacy test in 1925 for Alaska Natives that remained on the books after statehood until 1970. In the footsteps of Elizabeth Peratrovich, we now have Get Out the Alaska Native Vote, an organization committed to abolishing barriers to the ballot box for Alaska Natives.
This week is a good and appropriate time to remember and celebrate all those who have worked to secure the promise of the right to vote that our country offers and these groups that continue to work to preserve that right.
League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley