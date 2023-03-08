Vaccines save lives

To the editor: Thank you to Hank Nuwer for his February article on child polio vaccinations. And thank you to David James for his historical references and statistical data on polio and how vaccines have saved the lives of children. Both men are correct.
My two older brothers, who I did not get a chance to meet, both died here in Fairbanks of polio in 1954. There was a polio outbreak late that year and several other Fairbanks residents died as well. The boys were only 9 and 4. Left behind were two, young heartbroken parents. The Salk vaccine had not yet arrived into Fairbanks.