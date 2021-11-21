Vaccine resolution

To the editor: It boggles my mind why our city councilman Jim Clark would introduce a resolution to discourage local businesses from requiring proof of vaccinations to enter. This is akin to encouraging people to spread the virus. It is insane.
If this pandemic surges, as it may given more indoor gatherings, we may get such a high hospitalization rate that we could be shut down again. Every business knows that would be cataclysmic. We need to wake up and realize that we’re at war with this virus, and if we don’t fight it hard, it could kill us or ones we love.
This resolution comes before the city council Monday, Nov. 22. I unfortunately will not be able to attend but I encourage everyone to go testify and shut this resolution down or amend it so as to encourage businesses to require proof of vaccination.
