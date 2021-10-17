Vaccination status is no ‘personal matter’

To the editor: When I light a cigarette in your restaurant, it’s because that’s how I personally like to breathe. Second-hand smoke is such a Big Scold conspiracy. People can always move across the restaurant or dine at home if they’re so afraid.
My choice to drive after a half-dozen vodka shots shouldn’t be up to the nanny state. The death rate from DUIs is really very small. People can take responsibility for their own safety by driving cars with seat belts and air bags. Or take the bus if they want to live in fear.
Whether I have poisoned the city water supply is an intensely personal matter. I for one always use a purifier at my well. If you haven’t kept your immune system strong, you could try that.
The fact that I defecated on your dining table cannot be used to discriminate against me. I identify as a table-pooper. No doubt you understand the importance of bodily autonomy. “My body, my choice,” amirite? Plus, your even asking whether I did it violates my Hippo rights.
OK, friends, joking aside: Sure, getting vaccinated is a “personal choice” — in the sense that a person must choose to do it if they care about the health of their community. But your vaccination status is not a “personal matter” in the sense that it affects nobody else and is nobody else’s business. Just the opposite: your vaccination status is very much a matter of public health. You have no moral right to be a walking bio-weapon; the people around you are owed better.
If you’re reluctant to answer whether you’ve been vaccinated, or if you resist agencies requiring proof of vaccination, stop claiming that it’s “personal.” You know the truth, so tell it: you have cast your lot with a faction that’s trying to dunk on the opposition by literally increasing the body count. Thwarting the eggheads is more important to you than protecting human life.
You are not an island. You live in a community and are responsible to people beyond yourself. For the love of all things holy, act like it.
