Vaccinate to say thanks

To the editor: On Oct. 19 there was a “positive picketing” event in front of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to thank the dedicated and overworked health care providers in our community. All participants were masked and, I would say, fully vaccinated. Though the demonstration was important, if the people of this community really wanted to thank the health care providers they would show their concern for them and go get vaccinated.
In the News-Miner on Sunday, Oct. 17, there was a long, convincing article on the importance for all to get vaccinated. The chart in the paper, which has been published a number of times, shows the stressful burden on the hospital employees and the medical facilities due to unvaccinated people. How much more evidence is needed of the efficacy of the vaccination for this country to stop the spread of Covid-19? Not only is Covid-19 killing our people but also it is killing our businesses, our educational pursuits and our social endeavors.
Your choice to protect yourself and the future of this community relies on your motivation to get vaccinated. Do it today.
