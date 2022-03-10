Using railway to move ore? Think it through

To the editor: Over the last month, more than a few people have championed the idea of building a railroad between Fairbanks and the Manh Choh project on Tetlin Village land. This option has been floated as an alternative to trucking the ore via the existing Alcan and Richardson Highway.
Proposing a railroad demonstrates just how disconnected our society has become from the true cost of things. Those costs include not just the enormous dollar costs of permitting, building and maintaining a railroad in Interior Alaska but substantial environmental and human costs as well. Do the rail proponents have any idea how many new acres of sensitive wetlands would be permanently disturbed by a rail line (hint: a lot more than the 5.2 acres of disturbance in the currently proposed Manh Choh development plan)? Do the rail proponents have any idea whose land the railroad will cross, including village and regional Alaska Native corporations, state, federal and private lands? Do the rail proponents have any idea how many times a rail line would cross the Alcan and/or Richardson Highway, creating the sort of public safety issues some proponents claim the rail line would eliminate?
Have we conveniently forgotten that A2A Rail, the company behind the proposed $18 billion Alberta to Alaska (A2A) Railroad destined to end in Delta Junction, filed for creditor protection last year? And even if such a financially and environmentally unsound railroad is built from Tetlin land to Fairbanks, what happens to the Manh Choh ore when it gets to Fairbanks? Are we going to build yet another rail line to Fort Knox from the Alaska Railroad yard in the heart of Fairbanks, a rail line that would pass through yet more wetlands and subdivisions? Or would we permit and build some sort of facility in the Fairbanks rail yard to transfer the ore from railcars to the same trucks that current opponents of the ore trucking option consider so unacceptable?
Think it through: Trucking of the Manh Choh ore via existing public highways is far and away the most sensible option from a financial, environmental and human impact standpoint.