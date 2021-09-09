Updates to flood control

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: Rain, rain, rain. Climate change? It’s time to reevaluate and update the Fairbanks flood control project. In the last 30 years Fairbanks received around 150 inches of snow two times; good luck and a slow melting and runoff prevented possible flooding.

Has water overflowed the North Pole flood gates by a few inches in recent years? The Northstar Borough needs to contact and work with the Army Corps of Engineers to update and improve the flood control project. We might need higher gates at North Pole and a closable gate at the mouth of the Chena River to prevent the Tanana River from backing up into the Chena. Other improvements may be needed.

