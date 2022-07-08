 Skip to main content
Untrustworthy opinion

To the editor: A recent letter to the editor in the News-Miner titled “Climate change is no danger” is completely misinformed prattle that offers no credible information and is, quite frankly, a contradiction. This type of ignorance should avoided when producing information to the public because it is misleading yet has the power to sway unwary audiences.

The letter started with Joe Biden going to ask the Saudi crown prince to drill more oil. If anything, the reason the POTUS would do such a thing is to alleviate gas prices, which has nothing to do with fighting climate change. In essence, such a query would produce the opposite effect on climate change because more oil equals more CO2 in the atmosphere.

The second sentence of the first paragraph states, “We have a couple hundred years worth of gas and oil.” My question is where did Mr. Bowers get his information because according to all science-backed studies, oil is projected to run out in the near future of roughly 50 years depending on the consumption rate.

The second of two paragraphs are quite choppy and state, “While Joe Biden makes China stronger and the United States weaker, he claims ‘climate change is the real danger.’”

Once again, he lacks sources for these statements. Bob Bowers failed to explain exactly how Biden makes China stronger. And the conjecture that climate change is no danger — on what basis is this statement credible because there are absolutely no scientific studies to confirm this opinion.

The final statement, “Climate change is all liberals have to hold on to,” suggests that conservatives have no inkling about how to handle real world problems because they have no clue what is really happening to our planet on account of human produced CO2 emissions.

When publishing opinions with lack of sources and credibility, the News-Miner should remember unsuspecting readers may mistake this information as trustworthy when really it’s a bunch of garble.

Edith Kokrine

North Pole

