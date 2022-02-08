University's Covid response is dismal

To the editor: I am an undergraduate senior engineering student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The university’s response to Covid-19 has made me lose faith in the integrity of the institution. For two years I’ve attended my engineering courses in compliance with university policies that don’t make sense.
The university closed campus water fountains for a year. Students in older buildings with few water bottle fillers went without water on days with back to back labs and lectures. The campus pub is now open, and I recently attended a large concert with face masks required but not enforced. Students are told to socially distance, but my three-hour engineering labs take place in cramped rooms where I am forced to share equipment due to a lack of funding. None of my core courses are available online. Professors sit in the main lobby of the new engineering building and enjoy a maskless coffee in the middle of the day. You can go to a UAF sports event and watch athletes play without masks on.
As a student living in an on-campus apartment with a full kitchen, I am forced to purchase a meal plan, which means I have to get food from the crowded cafeteria. I took a programming lab course last semester where social distancing was impossible because there were more students than computers. I brought my concern up to the professor the first day, and he told me “I won’t tell the university if you don’t.”
The quality of education is also declining. Last semester I audited physics 211, the first physics course engineering student take. I watched students all pull their laptops and phones out during an examination and look up the answers online. If I had done that when I took the course three years ago, I would have been expelled.
I don’t have faith in the administration of the university. Before Covid I was proud to call myself an engineering student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Now I just want to socially distance myself from everything this university puts its name on.