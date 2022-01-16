 Skip to main content
Uniting the United States

Uniting the United States

To the editor: My friends of all persuasions, the days I have feared for many years has come. The lies and hatred have torn at the very fabric of our democracy.

We need peace to heal our divided country. We need leadership, not anarchy. We need compassion not exclusion. We need to work together and listen, not to divide and shut our minds to others. We need to walk in Jesus’s path of nonviolence. We all want a safe place to raise our kids, to be treated fairly and to have the opportunity to pursue our dreams.

Let’s all heal, forgive and move forward together toward a more United States.

Chuck Hugny,

Nenana

