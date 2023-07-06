 Skip to main content
Understanding the farm building tax break

To the editor: An editorial published in this paper on June 30, 2023, argued that the tax break for farm buildings that we will vote on in October should be voted down because it will be taken advantage of by “would-be” farmers growing food primarily for their own tables.

This fear is unfounded, and reveals a misunderstanding. The tax break applies only to farmers who make a full 10% of their gross income from farm activities and only to buildings used exclusively for harvesting, processing and storing food for consumption.

