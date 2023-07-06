Understanding the farm building tax break

To the editor: An editorial published in this paper on June 30, 2023, argued that the tax break for farm buildings that we will vote on in October should be voted down because it will be taken advantage of by “would-be” farmers growing food primarily for their own tables.
This fear is unfounded, and reveals a misunderstanding. The tax break applies only to farmers who make a full 10% of their gross income from farm activities and only to buildings used exclusively for harvesting, processing and storing food for consumption.
If you have a full-time job and grow food, you would need to sell enough of that food to account for 10% of your income. If you made $70,000 last year, $7,000 of that needed to come from selling food grown on your own land.
For someone who farms on the side, or grows primarily for their own table, that is too high a bar to be taken advantage of. Look at your tax return, and then at your garden, and do the math. Do you have a building used only for food processing and storage, and are you prepared to successfully sell 10%, all on the side?
And, anyways, we want to encourage more folks to farm here. If the tax break leads more Fairbanksans to find a way to make a full 10% of their income from selling food they have grown on their own land, and have buildings that can only be used for that food, please, be our guest! It will make us more food secure, drive down the price of healthier food, and decrease our dependence on anyone but our hardworking selves.
If you claim to support food security, your green thumb cannot be idle. We have to shift costs, and pay some price.
For those who feed us, this is a price I will gladly pay. Vote yes on Oct. 3.