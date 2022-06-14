Undermining democracy

To the editor: Right versus wrong or good versus evil does not necessarily equate to competent versus incompetent. In particular, history has shown that those of evil intent tend to be all too competent at the trickster’s skill of directing people’s attention, often away from what is really happening.
Science has shown that those of us most aware of dangers (conservatives) are the most susceptible to fear mongering distractions, both true and false, put forth by those seeking profit, votes or disunity by what those of evil intent put forth.
Patriots falling for their lies, propaganda and conspiracy theories are turned to treason. The Proud Boys and others were convinced they were doing the right thing because they believed the lies and conspiracy theories put out by those seeking to undermine American democracy and unity.
Just because they were fooled does not make them, especially their leaders, less culpable. They need to be punished to discourage people from such treasonous acts in the future. But the ones that most need to be punished are those that told the lies and initiated the treason.
Alex Koponen
Fairbanks