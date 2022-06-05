 Skip to main content
Ultra-partisan alliances lend themselves to a house divided

To the editor: The Fairbanks Interior Republicans are obviously a force to be reckoned with if you keep up with all the news articles.

With all the negative problems currently going on at all levels, why am I reading about the Republicans in the Interior picking on Click Bishop? Really? Who has time for this? I am sure Click doesn’t have to ask “Mommy, may I?” Clearly, some of these local Interior Republicans need to be reeled back in.

Even though I would be considered a conservative, I personally do not belong to the Republican Party nor would I ever consider joining them after this. Yes, we got the memo: Cross us and we will publicly spank you just to prove we can keep all of our sheep close in one herd.

Click Bishop strayed trying to get something approved by reaching across the aisle, and now he is getting spanked by the Republicans and the media. The fine Grand Poobah of the Republican Party in the Interior has held back, or will be withholding, reelection funds to Click. Whoop-de-doo!

Monkey see monkey do; how come Lisa can do it? Where are her charges? Shhhhhhh!

Click, I will be sending you some of my money directly for reelection no matter what group you are campaigning under.

It’s ridiculous. What I, and most of the voters want, is our guy to reach across the aisle and bang out a mutual deal with other parties rather than letting these ultra-partisan clowns dictate the law. The monkeys are running the zoo again! How in heaven’s world can they reach across the aisle for a compromise when they cannot even get along with their other hometown party members?

Lincoln quoted Homer one time about 1858: “A house divided itself, cannot stand.”

Jim Gibertoni

Fairbanks

