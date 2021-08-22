UAF has the cure for POSODS

To the editor: Dear Hart, (is it OK if I call you “Hart”? I know so much about you personally from reading your column that it feels awkward to call you “Mr. Pisani,” even though we’ve never met.)
I know how much you love covering local sports, so I want to make sure you know about the start of the UAF volleyball season. You didn’t get a chance to see the team in action last year, and the season always seems to zip by very quickly. I would hate for you to miss seeing them. They return lots of players from an excellent team that has been getting steadily better over the last few years, and going into this season they’re ranked fourth in the conference in the coaches poll, maybe the Nanooks’ highest pre-season ranking ever.
Some people (maybe you’re one of them?) are suffering from Post-Olympic Sport-Observation Deficit Syndrome (or POSODS), and they could really use a booster shot of quality volleyball to tide them over. I encourage them (and you) to come out to the Patty Center and watch an exciting team begin their quest for the playoffs. The team opens at home with tournament play on Sept. 9.
(And in case nobody has told you about it, you won’t want to miss the annual Hockey Players’ Costume Parade and Cheering Section, a highlight of many UAF home volleyball openers.)
I look forward to hanging on every brilliant word of your many sparkling articles about the volleyball team during the upcoming season. Go Nooks!