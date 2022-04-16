To the editor: On Feb. 15, 2021 the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner published a Spotlight article extolling the virtues of Loving Companions and its owner Donna Buck Davis. I contacted the News-Miner to explain that there was another and very different side to the story of Loving Companions and its owner, and I asked if they would look into it and offer a correction to the Spotlight. I was told they would not. When I asked if I might write a guest opinion presenting the other side of the Loving Companions story, I was told that they would not allow me to. When I wrote a Letter to the Editor with my concerns, they refused to publish it.
Now 14 months later, after years of public complaints, innumerable reports of horrendous animal abuse and death at the facility all under Donna Buck Davis’ direction, and many attempts to shut the facility down by residents and animal rescue groups, once again Loving Companions is in the news and this time it appears that law enforcement officials are involved.
What a shame that 14 months ago the News-Miner chose to publish an erroneous piece about the facility, refused to consider evidence to the contrary, would not admit their error, and made it impossible for me to present the other side to the story on the public forum that they control. What a great opportunity this would have been for our local paper to do some investigative reporting but instead they chose to sweep their mistake under the carpet and through their sorely inaccurate reporting, they essentially enabled another year of animals suffering and dying at Loving Companions.