Two questions for Begich

To the editor: A while back I went to the Nick Begich campaign website looking for the answers to two questions. Not finding those answers I emailed his campaign asking that they answer the questions. Here it is a month later with no response. So, I’m asking everyone who attends a Begich campaign function to ask these two questions:

Mr. Begich, question 1: “Is Joe Biden president of the United States?”

Mr. Begich, question 2: “Do you support the claims by Donald Trump that the election was stolen?”

Question 1 can be answered with a straightforward yes or no, so it should be easy. If we can’t get a direct “no” for Question 2, consider the answer to be “yes” if any or all of the following are included in Mr. Begich’s response: Many people are upset and feel the election was not fair; all the evidence of fraud has not been examined; there are outstanding legal issues about alternative slates of electors; no one really knows; it’s not that simple; we definitely need to look at evidence of vote tampering; we need an overhaul of how Alaska elections are conducted; voting machines can be fallible; mistakes were made; etc.

Again, please ask these two questions if you attend a Begich rally. Depending on the answers, you can be more certain if you are electing a person who will waste our time on the clown show run by far right radicals, or, preferably, a mature adult who will represent us with evidence-based, reasoned positions beneficial to Alaska.

