Two more for Radgosky and Harty

To the editor: Please join us in voting for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky for school board. These two women will bring intelligence, hard work and compassion to the board as it tackles the superintendent search, budget deficit and teacher shortage. They are both involved parents who support public education for all students. Ms. Harty brings years of classroom experience and an advanced degree in education. As a registered nurse, Ms. Radgosky has worked with all segments of the community and understands a variety of concerns.
As grandparents and retired educators, we want the best education possible for our grandchildren and believe Ms. Harty and Ms. Radgosky are the best candidates for school board. Please give them your votes.