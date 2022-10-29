Two leaders for whom you should vote

To the editor: With Nov. 8 looming before us as responsible voting citizens, I feel compelled to share my experiences for the past four years with Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly and FNSB Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski.
Shortly after I took office in 2018, a prominent Fairbanks resident died on Nov. 30, and Mayor Jim Matherly was the emcee for the celebration of life. It was then that I understood how well-connected Jim is to his community ... what a hell of a sendoff. Dealing with Jim as a fellow mayor also gave me a good role model to learn from, and he never hesitated to give me sound advice and an active ear. We have served together on the FAST Committee for my past four years, as well as on the Alaska Conference of Mayors and AML. I have no hesitation recommending him for your consideration for Alaska Senate Seat P.