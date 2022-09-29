Two candidates who support the mission of teaching

To the editor: Our schools have been suffering under two board members who have anti-public school agendas and who wish they could direct school policy and curriculum by their own religious beliefs. April Smith and Matt Sampson have done much to destroy our district, make parents’ lives more difficult and demoralize staff. They have supported an inept, fake superintendent and an HR head who is openly antagonistic to teachers. They have closed schools, created chaos, and they do not believe in basic human rights. but we have two candidates in this upcoming race who will help to return our school system to one with the focus on students learning and teachers being supported in their mission of teaching.
Kaneisha Radgosky (seat D) and Brandy Harty (seat C) bring the attention and care to revitalizing Fairbanks schools we need at this time. We cannot risk losing more of our teachers to no contract and admin hostility. Both of these candidates are committed to work with parents, students, staff and administration to strengthen the core mission of our public schools and to listen to our community about what matters most. They have pledged to focus on improving our schools, and their agendas are simply to govern toward that end.