Two candidates who are qualified for school board

While it’s true there are no minimum qualifications to be eligible to serve on the school board, that does not mean just anyone can do a good job. As an informed and educated voter I have my own set of qualifications a candidate must have before they earn my vote.
At minimum they should at least be as knowledgeable as I am on the issues if not more knowledgeable. I expect them to be able to answer some basic questions about their understanding of the issues and their role as board members. An inability to do this does not inspire confidence in me and will not earn my vote.
Although a degree in the education field is nice I don’t require it. A bachelor’s degree is also something I like to see although again this is not necessary. Neither of my parents had advanced degrees, but they were both well-read, well-informed, thoughtful critical thinkers. I need to see examples of these qualities when candidates speak and write in the course of their campaigns.
Being a parent seems as if it would be a great qualification, but as we all benefit from an educated society I don’t care one way or the other if a person is a parent. Certainly, people who are not parents can be very well-informed about the issues as well as have the necessary critical thinking skills, ability to use facts, and listen to those with expertise.
I also look at who is supporting the candidates. Do I agree with the people with whom they associate? I will not vote for anyone who aligns themselves with people who have made it clear they are anti-education and anti-educators. If they align themselves with people who treat schools and teachers as the enemy that is a deal-breaker for me.
It’s impossible to be unqualified for a job that has no qualifications, however, it’s clear two candidates are much more qualified than the other two and who meet the standards I set. I will be voting for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky.