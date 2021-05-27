Two candidates for GVEA's board

To the editor: As member owners of GVEA we have the opportunity to elect new directors for Districts 4 and 7. Your ballot should be in the mail, and I urge you to vote for the best candidates.
Gary Newman, the District 4 incumbent, has served well in his role and has been a strong voice for board transparency and fiscal responsibility. His dedication to learning all there is about the issues facing GVEA is unsurpassed and I am confident he will continue to assess each issue with us, the member owners, in mind.
Gary understands the need to balance the demand and supply of energy sources with the long term effects of both the types of energy used and the monetary and environmental consequences of each.
Gary has proven to be a dedicated representative for District 4 and I encourage you to vote for him.
District 7, the Nenana/Healy area, is also electing a new director. Todd Adams is a long time resident of the Nenana area but a newcomer to GVEA. He would bring decades of experience in industrial scale electric generation and systems management to GVEA.
I am not in either district but I recommend these two candidates as the best choices for Distrcts 4 and 7.
Thanks for taking the time and responsibility of voting your choice for our cooperative, GVEA.