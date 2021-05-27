You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Two candidates for GVEA's board

  • Comments

To the editor: As member owners of GVEA we have the opportunity to elect new directors for Districts 4 and 7. Your ballot should be in the mail, and I urge you to vote for the best candidates.

Gary Newman, the District 4 incumbent, has served well in his role and has been a strong voice for board transparency and fiscal responsibility. His dedication to learning all there is about the issues facing GVEA is unsurpassed and I am confident he will continue to assess each issue with us, the member owners, in mind.

Gary understands the need to balance the demand and supply of energy sources with the long term effects of both the types of energy used and the monetary and environmental consequences of each.

Gary has proven to be a dedicated representative for District 4 and I encourage you to vote for him.

District 7, the Nenana/Healy area, is also electing a new director. Todd Adams is a long time resident of the Nenana area but a newcomer to GVEA. He would bring decades of experience in industrial scale electric generation and systems management to GVEA.

I am not in either district but I recommend these two candidates as the best choices for Distrcts 4 and 7.

Thanks for taking the time and responsibility of voting your choice for our cooperative, GVEA.

 

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.