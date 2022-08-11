 Skip to main content
Tshibaka is against climate change solutions

To the editor: Kelly Tshibaka’s campaign ads against Lisa Murkowski criticize Lisa’s vote for the infrastructure bill because, “It’s loaded with Green New Deal initiatives.”

Climate change is a detrimental topic that effects not only humans but all life on Earth. Media outlets across the country have reported that global temperatures are scorching the planet. Over 1,700 people in Europe died this year alone due to extreme heat and wildfires burn more intensely causing billions of dollars in property damage across the planet.

