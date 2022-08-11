To the editor: Kelly Tshibaka’s campaign ads against Lisa Murkowski criticize Lisa’s vote for the infrastructure bill because, “It’s loaded with Green New Deal initiatives.”
Climate change is a detrimental topic that effects not only humans but all life on Earth. Media outlets across the country have reported that global temperatures are scorching the planet. Over 1,700 people in Europe died this year alone due to extreme heat and wildfires burn more intensely causing billions of dollars in property damage across the planet.
The Environmental Protection Agency has recently reported that the infrastructure bill is giving school districts across the country $500 million to replace diesel school buses with low and zero emission models.
Accordingly, the infrastructure bill includes forward-thinking legislation, which is critical to help reduce CO2 in the atmosphere. Moreover, anything we can do to plan our transition away from nonrenewable petroleum will help because oil is projected to run out within this century.
When voting in this year’s Senate election, remember that Kelly Tshibaka is against climate change solutions.