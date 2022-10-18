Trust the people

To the editor: The Alaska Constitution framers trusted future generations of Alaskans to amend the state constitution as needed, which is why they included a decadal opportunity to visit issues the Legislature might be neglecting or getting wrong. Nov. 8, 2022, is that opportunity.
The Legislature has ignored and/or deadlocked over multiple issues for the last several years. The Defend Our Constitution crowd wants you to believe you can’t trust yourself to do what our Legislature refuses to do — fix issues important to us. They claim a constitutional convention will spin out of control, and we just can’t risk that.
What they mean is a convention might produce results they don’t control. Meanwhile, the framers trusted us to make right decisions and provided us with a structure to accomplish it.
First, we must pass the ballot measure that says we want to start a conversation about putting vital issues in the constitution, safe from the Legislature.
If we elect to hold a convention, the next step is electing delegates, who will run in election districts just like legislators do. I trust you to elect someone other than the same legislators who aren’t accomplishing anything in Juneau. Those delegates will frame amendments on the Permanent Fund, judicial reform, election security, and education reform. They might draft amendments on issues we haven’t foreseen. We should require the amendments to be presented as single-issue ballot propositions and not as an entire slate so we the people can take what we like and leave the dross.
The opportunity for a runaway convention doesn’t exist because we decide what amendments are ratified. Do you trust yourself? A lot has changed in 63 years, but critical concerns are being ignored by our Legislature. Other states have held constitutions without catastrophe.
Most importantly, this is the only chance we get for a decade. Leaving it up to the Legislature hasn’t worked out so well up to this point. In 10 years, it might be too late to make substantive changes.