Trust the people

To the editor: The Alaska Constitution framers trusted future generations of Alaskans to amend the state constitution as needed, which is why they included a decadal opportunity to visit issues the Legislature might be neglecting or getting wrong. Nov. 8, 2022, is that opportunity.

The Legislature has ignored and/or deadlocked over multiple issues for the last several years. The Defend Our Constitution crowd wants you to believe you can’t trust yourself to do what our Legislature refuses to do — fix issues important to us. They claim a constitutional convention will spin out of control, and we just can’t risk that.

