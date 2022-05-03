Trump's promise to campaign in Alaska

To the editor: Remember the time when Donald Trump vowed to come to Alaska to campaign for anyone who ran against Lisa Murkowski? As this election year rolls on, we Alaskans begin to ponder if this pledge will come true.
This promise is, however, unlikely and far-fetched because he is currently under investigation by the Jan. 6. committee and is facing a slough of other lawsuits. Donald Trump also is currently banned from social media. Hence, his oath to campaign in Alaska is left wanting.
Only time will tell if Donald Trump will venture north in 2022, but the odds are low due to his pending litigations and inability to participate on social platforms.