Trump trysts

To the editor: There were at least three hours-long private meetings between authoritarian admirer Trump and 15-year KGB agent Putin. No transcripts. No notes taken. Translators were the only other people at the ultra secretive trysts.
Hey Trump toadies, what do you think the two talked about for hours and hours? The weather? Golf? Stalin admirer ex-KGB agent Putin had those hours-long “indoctrination” sessions to stroke and fiddle with Trump’s very fragile ego and greed for money.
“I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this — who will count the votes and how.” — Joseph Stain.
Nineteen heavily gerrymandered Republican “red” states are now openly practicing Stalinism (World Book Dictionary states it’s characterized by coercion and severe oppression of the opposition.) The minority Republican party (only won one of eight popular votes for president) has resorted to extreme measures to gain power.
The Stalinist-behaving Republican politicians are the party of twice-impeached disgraceful Trump. His fawning minion are currently attempting to take over election officer positions. One of the primary jobs is to tally votes. Many, too many, honorable people left or resigned because of harassment and personal threats to them and their families from rightwing extremists.
Republican legislators are using Stalin’s political playbook. Red states have enacted 34 voter suppression laws meant to discourage minority voters because they favor Democrat policies and not Republican agendas. Like Stalin said, “You have to oppress the opposition.”
I suggest Trump disciples look up definitions of Stalinism and fascism. Democracy lovers that they are, patriots will wake up and leave the Republican cult. The censorship cabal — undisciplined promoters of lawless chaos and immoral division tactics — are not worthy of recouping any leadership powers.
Grandpa Swanson says, “I’d rather be a liberal Democrat socialist than choose between being a befogged Stalinist Republican and fanatical fascist Republican.” My gramps is a fellow nonpartisan voter.