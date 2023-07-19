 Skip to main content
Trump takes advantage of patriotic veterans

To the editor: The disreputable, shameless emperor with no clothes stood beside Gen. Kelly at the soldier’s son’s grave (killed in Afghanistan). He commented to the Marine “I don’t get it” “What was in it for them?” This at Arlington National Cemetery. America’s most hallowed ground.

Guileful Donald J. Trump was at the 2018 VFW Convention. He wrapped the American flag around his body, kissed it and smiled. The wily showman plucked on the patriotic heart strings of attendees. The gullible veterans proved to be easy prey.

