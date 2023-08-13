Trump’s indictments are not just 'politics'

To the editor: According to Victor Davis Hanson’s opinion piece published on Aug. 10, Donald Trump’s recent criminal indictments are “patently political.” Hanson says (quote): “The Trump prosecutions would never have gone ahead had he not run for the presidency a third time.”
This is simply (and “patently”) ridiculous. Other commentators note that Trump may instead be running for office to avoid jail time!
Consider, for example, that Trump’s indictments so far come from four separate state and federal prosecutors. Trump was also investigated by the U.S. Congress for inciting the only insurrection ever to occur in modern U.S. history; the January 6th Committee, after months of investigation, found the former president guilty. They found him guilty of actions that incited the violence that threatened the lives of elected officials and others, and desecrated the U.S. Capitol — viewed live by the world on TV. Those same violent actions have sent many of Trump’s acolytes to jail — and not one of those jailed citizens was running for office; each was instead judged, separately, by a jury of his peers, in many (separate) trials (taking time from the lives of many jurors and judges) — and they were found guilty. Period. Guilty. How (and why) is their leader — whether or not he’s currently running for public office — any different?
Trump’s ongoing claims — that it’s all a “witch hunt” and he’s being treated unfairly — are lies (as is customary for the former president). Trump’s claims are as silly as Victor Davis Hanson’s ridiculous claims of “politics.” Trump broke the law; he’s now being brought to trial, to face the consequences of his own actions in court — as done with any citizen.
We must not naively accept the false notion that Trump has been unfairly singled out for political reasons. He did what he did, and the world saw much of it on TV. Now, Trump must, as they say, “face the music.”