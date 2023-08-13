 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trump’s indictments are not just 'politics'

To the editor: According to Victor Davis Hanson’s opinion piece published on Aug. 10, Donald Trump’s recent criminal indictments are “patently political.” Hanson says (quote): “The Trump prosecutions would never have gone ahead had he not run for the presidency a third time.”

This is simply (and “patently”) ridiculous. Other commentators note that Trump may instead be running for office to avoid jail time!

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.