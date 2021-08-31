To the editor: The News-Miner has done a great public service for Patricia Silva. You have told the community that she is a conservative Donald Trump supporter while her opponent is a liberal Joe Biden supporter. Patricia Silva is cut from the same cloth as Margaret Thatcher while her opponent seems more like a Hillary Clinton person. Thank you News-Miner, for making this plain to us, as I think that Fairbanks/North Pole is way more Trump country than Biden territory.
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made in Two Rivers arson fires
- Law enforcement discusses arson investigation, arrest
- Fairbanks school district reports 47 Covid-19 cases
- Assembly candidate scrubs social media of QAnon-like posts
- North Pole resident charged in Hite Street stabbing
- As Covid cases increase, so does hospital strain
- Exploring the motives behind a firestarter
- USACE awards construction contract for Chena ‘mega project’ in North Pole
- Fairbanks school district suspends some bus routes starting Monday
- High elevations in Interior predicted to see first snowfall of season
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.