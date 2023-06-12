 Skip to main content
Trump and the new Republicans

To the editor: I’d like to say thank you to Sen. Murkowski and Rep. Peltola for withholding their comments on the indictment of former President Donald Trump until they actually read the indictment and say shame on Sen. Sullivan for defending Trump without reading the indictment.

Trump remains innocent until proven guilty but it seems like many members of the Republican Party are jumping on the “he’s being persecuted” bandwagon without looking at the evidence. He was indicted by a grand jury — not by the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, Jack Smith or the Biden administration. It’s a travesty on our democracy that the Republican party seems to feel it’s necessary to blame everyone but the man himself for what trouble he is in.

