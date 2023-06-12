Trump and the new Republicans

To the editor: I’d like to say thank you to Sen. Murkowski and Rep. Peltola for withholding their comments on the indictment of former President Donald Trump until they actually read the indictment and say shame on Sen. Sullivan for defending Trump without reading the indictment.
Trump remains innocent until proven guilty but it seems like many members of the Republican Party are jumping on the “he’s being persecuted” bandwagon without looking at the evidence. He was indicted by a grand jury — not by the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, Jack Smith or the Biden administration. It’s a travesty on our democracy that the Republican party seems to feel it’s necessary to blame everyone but the man himself for what trouble he is in.
Anyone who has been paying attention to the news and what has come out of Trump’s own mouth over the past seven years should be able to appreciate that if a grand jury has listened to evidence and testimony and opted to indict Trump, there must be some validity to it. It is serious business to indict a former president, and it’s not taken lightly. The grand jury is made up of individuals who are selected randomly, not for their political opinions or leanings. Shame on those of you who purport that is the case.
I do not understand how anyone can state that no one is above the law yet turn around and state after all that has happened and with Trump’s own bragging that Trump is being unfairly charged and it is a “witch hunt,” parroting Trump’s denial of wrongdoing. The man has never taken responsibility for his errors or lapses of ethics and always finds someone else to blame. The threat by candidates to “clean out the DOJ” if elected is also a travesty — Trump himself tried to use the DOJ for his own retaliatory uses while he was president. What hypocrisy!
Is the Republican Party so desperate to have a Republican in the White House that it will put forth a man who has no moral or ethical fiber, tried to stage a coup on Jan. 6, 2021, and still refutes that he lost the election? What a sorry state our country is in. I grew up in a staunchly Republican household, but my grandparents and parents who have since passed are likely rolling over in their graves at what is now happening to the party they put their all into.