Truly unique in the universe

To the editor: With improved telescopes and detection methods, astronomers are finding more and more planets orbiting distant stars. But most of them agree, the chances of finding a planet with complex life like that we have on Earth are quite small.
While the sheer immensity of the universe might improve the chances of finding Earth-like planets, think of the odds of finding one with inhabitants similar to those on our world. A population that: doesn’t take care of individuals who need taking care of; endures mass gun murders almost every day, with very few government leaders doing anything to prevent them; allows extensive damage to its planet’s vital ecosystems, imperiling all life; has engaged in many devastating wars killing and maiming millions of its inhabitants; has developed weapons of mass destruction that can cause extinction to all life on our planet.