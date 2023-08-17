Trucks for all or trucks for none

To the editor: I have been reading all the BS about allowing Manh Choh Kinross to haul gold to Fort Knox, all of which is legal. I never hear complaints of the fuel haulers, septic haulers, grocery haulers, gravel haulers, trash haulers, etc. — private businesses that do it for profit.
How come you get so high on your horse about a large company making money on our roads, but grovel toward the smaller companies that make your life easier. Have you no principals? You scream and holler when the roads are not passable for the school buses, but you make no concessions for them.