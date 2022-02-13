Truckers, vaccines and mandates and their impact on Alaska

To the editor: The Canadian government recently issued a mandate that prohibits unvaccinated truck drivers from crossing the Canadian border. The United States has instituted a similar ban. We understand the health concerns surrounding Covid-19, and we support public health efforts to slow spread of this virus, but banning unvaccinated truck drivers could restrict the flow of goods to Alaska in concerning ways.
As Interior Alaska residents know all too well, our supply chain connections to the Lower 48 is already susceptible to disruptions. Anyone who has found an entire aisle empty at the store knows that one delayed barge or truck can have ripple effects for businesses and consumers. Our members rely on a predictable flow of goods into Alaska by sea, air, and land. If one of those routes is suddenly restricted, we risk further shortages, delays and broad economic impacts.
The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce would like to see the U.S. government, the Canadian government and trucking groups work together to create a solution that balances the rippling supply chain effects with the advice of health care experts. We are all connected in this North American economy, but the residents of Alaska will feel the most pain if a solution does not emerge soon.