Troopers going undercover

To the editor: Disgusting, that is what it is. Alaska State Troopers are lamenting that they are shorthanded and yet they can set up a fake prostitution online ad and spend days if not weeks trying to ensnare men in the community who are pursuing a basic human drive.

If it were Nevada this travesty of justice would not be a crime, and furthermore, there would not be a front page article in the paper to embarrass the individuals involved.

Where are the “privacy” guards that the Legislature, in its wisdom, recently passed into law so actual convictions by major criminals that are found online at a state website are now protected from being found online? However, for a fee, a private company can provide all of this information that the state will not.

Where do they get this information? It must be some how from the state of Alaska. Otherwise, you can sometimes find it on the front page of the newspaper.

