Troopers are there in times of need

To the editor: I want to commend the actions of the two Alaska State Troopers who responded to my request for a welfare check on a friend late last month.
The first trooper to respond took all the information I had and, after seeing no sign of activity in my friend’s home, requested and received permission from his superiors to enter the home. He broke down the door and found my friend dead in the basement. Shortly after that another trooper arrived, and as they began their investigation they took the time to offer comfort and support to me. They were very professional and also kind, genuine and empathetic. I don’t recall their names.