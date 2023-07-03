Treat the flag with respect

To the editor: I grew up in a neighborhood of World War II veterans and their families. The flags came out once a year, on the Fourth of July. In our household, and probably all the households, the flag was treated with reverence. It never touched the ground and if it started raining we’d bring it in. It was folded correctly and stored properly.
In my judgment, the majority of people who display the flag around Fairbanks/North Pole do so with respect. I have some concerns based on things I’ve seen, though.
Many people mount a flag on their car. Are they careful so these flags don’t get wind-whipped and frayed?
Last fall I had the displeasure of arriving at a stop light to the right and behind a person who had mounted a large flag on his trailer hitch. This gave me a perfect view. The bottom corner was only a foot or so above the pavement and the flag was frayed, torn, wet and dirty with road grime. It was profoundly disrespectful. What was he thinking?
Quoting section 8.i. of the Flag Code: “The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever.” There are dealerships and stores in the area that fly enormous flags. Does a bigger flag mean bigger profits? The meaning of the flag is diluted when people use it for self-promotion, self-glorification or advertising.
The flag is a symbol of unity. Like the National Anthem, it is above politics and political parties. If some group thinks it “owns” the flag, then they’ve missed the word “indivisible” in the Pledge. The flag belongs to all Americans and should be treated with respect.