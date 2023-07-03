 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Treat the flag with respect

To the editor: I grew up in a neighborhood of World War II veterans and their families. The flags came out once a year, on the Fourth of July. In our household, and probably all the households, the flag was treated with reverence. It never touched the ground and if it started raining we’d bring it in. It was folded correctly and stored properly.

In my judgment, the majority of people who display the flag around Fairbanks/North Pole do so with respect. I have some concerns based on things I’ve seen, though.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.