To the editor: Fun to read Colin Conkle’s May 7 reply to my LTTE, “No Santa Claus,” in the paper a mere two days after my article. Hope your blood pressure is back to normal, Colin.
He admitted to not first researching any of the Goggle sites suggested, i.e., “Autocrat behaving Trump.”
Those dependent on Fox, Newsmax and OAN to validate views and opinions should be warned. Google “Lawsuits against Fox News lies.” Juicy tidbits like “Texts Fox News didn’t want you to read.” Do likewise to Newsmax and OAN.
The three networks, like Trump, have never apologized for intentionally lying to supporters. Google “Trump is a loser.”
No, Colin, I’m not a fan of the Biden/Harris camp. This nonpartisan voter is looking for a viable candidate. FYI, Biden won with the the widest popular vote margin of victory against an incumbent president since FDR.
In all fairness, Colin could Google “Trump’s legacy of lunacy” before he descends any further down Trump’s hideous rabbit hole. Grandpa says “Defending opaque lies is not as illuminating as transparent truths.”
Tast Force Butler identifies and exposes extremist groups. Those targeting veterans and U.S. troops with disinformation and extremist recruitment. I encourage vets and commanders the visit the TFB site.