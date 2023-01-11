Trail system makes for a better Fairbanks

To the editor: I am a 62-year resident of Fairbanks and have walked and skied on Fairbanks North Star Borough trails ever since I first came to Fairbanks in 1961. I have also worked with local trail users and the Trails Advisory Commission, and have led walking and skiing groups on many of those trails, especially in the Goldstream Road area where my wife and I have our home. Both my wife and I are concerned that Tammie Wilson, Jimi Cash and the other “conservative” members of the Assembly don’t fully understand the importance of these trails for borough residents. Nor do they understand how popular they are here.
The long-standing provision in the Comprehensive Recreational Trail Plan that requires developers (subdividers) reserve a dedicated easement on “Category A” Trails of statewide or regional importance and “Category B” trails, which are important to the community, is one that should be maintained since it makes the borough a more livable place and protects local trails for hiking, running, skiing, mushing and ATVs. It also raises and maintains property values for those whose homes are near the trails.