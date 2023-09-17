Traffic dangers at intersection of Driveway Street and Phillips Field Road

To the editor: I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the intersection of Driveway Street and Phillips Field Road in our residential area. Over the past few months, I have observed and experienced several alarming incidents that warrant immediate attention to address safety issues in this area.
1. Blind corner: The intersection’s configuration creates a blind corner that severely restricts visibility for drivers and pedestrians alike. This lack of visibility poses a significant risk for accidents, as it becomes challenging to anticipate oncoming traffic or pedestrian crossings.
2. Excessive speeding: It is disconcerting to witness how some drivers tend to speed recklessly around the blind corner despite the residential setting and the presence of a nearby school. This behavior not only endangers the lives of those living in the vicinity but also poses a grave threat to the safety of students attending the nearby school.
3. Reckless and aggressive driving: Numerous instances of reckless and aggressive driving have been observed in this area, leading to potential hazards for both drivers and pedestrians. This behavior includes tailgating, sudden lane changes, and failure to obey traffic signals, all of which contribute to an unsafe environment for residents.
I firmly believe that immediate action is necessary to address these concerns and enhance safety measures at the intersection of Driveway Street and Phillips Field Road.