Traffic dangers at intersection of Driveway Street and Phillips Field Road

To the editor: I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the intersection of Driveway Street and Phillips Field Road in our residential area. Over the past few months, I have observed and experienced several alarming incidents that warrant immediate attention to address safety issues in this area.

1. Blind corner: The intersection’s configuration creates a blind corner that severely restricts visibility for drivers and pedestrians alike. This lack of visibility poses a significant risk for accidents, as it becomes challenging to anticipate oncoming traffic or pedestrian crossings.

